Plan for new Maltkiln community receives inspector’s approval

Plans to create a vibrant new community near Harrogate to help meet North Yorkshire’s increasing housing demand have moved closer to fruition.

The development plan document (DPD) for a new settlement at Maltkiln, centred around Cattal railway station, was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for independent examination by North Yorkshire Council in April 2024.

The plan includes proposals to create a sustainable new community where people have access to new homes, local services and facilities, open spaces, and direct public transport links to York, Harrogate and Leeds.

An inspector has now confirmed that the proposals are legally and procedurally “sound” subject to modifications including amendments to the boundary and access.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, said: This important decision allows us to continue progressing plans to provide much needed new homes and support services in the central part of North Yorkshire. We need more housing across the whole of the county to meet demand and ensure people are given the option of choosing to live in the communities that they wish to. As the geographically largest council in England, this is a significant ongoing challenge. Developments like Malkiln are therefore hugely important in addressing our housing needs and providing sustainable communities for people to call home.

The proposals set out a clear vision and framework for how Maltkiln should be developed in the future, following consultation with communities and local organisations.

Steps towards formally adopting the plan will now get underway, with refinements to be made based on the inspector’s modifications.

The final proposals are due to be presented to North Yorkshire councillors at the meeting of full council on Wednesday, November 12.

If adopted, the plan will provide the framework for the new community, with each part of the site development still subject to individual planning applications.

