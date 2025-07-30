Deer Shed Festival 2025 another sell-out success

The North Yorkshire family festival was another sell-out event this year, featuring Wunderhorse, Kae Tempest and The Big Moon as headline acts.

It set over 3-days from 25 to the 27 July, and in the grounds of Baldersby Park, near to Topcliffe.

Curtis Miles was the first act to the main stage on Friday, providing a confident start with what must be a daunting slot to take. Curtis is originally from Cornwall, but is now based in Glasgow, he blends folk and rock.

Drum Machine performed out and about at the festival – giving a powerful performance from over 30 drummers.

The event is over three nights with most people camping, some bringing a campervan, and a few doing the posh camping or glamping.

A big appeal of Deer Shed is that it is a relatively compact site, the campsites are quiet, and easy to get to.

Friday featured Wunderhorse as the the headline, attracting the biggest single crowd we can recall seeing at the festival. But no surprise really as they are riding the wave of a 2nd album release in August last year, and then a slot at Glastonbury – you needed to be at the crowd barriers a full hour before they were on to get yourself a front-row position. But as bands go, and especially festival bands go, they nailed it.

Saturday night headline was Kae Tempest, bringing a different vibe.

If you have the energy left at the end of the night, the silent disco and and continues till 2am+

Talking to people about the festival, many have formed friendships based on meeting up solely at Deer Shed. That’s families becoming friends with other families, or groups of teens meeting each year.

But there is more to the event than the main stage. Three further music stages, a literary stage, and a big top circus tent.

Then not to forget the sports field, science tent and food vendors!

In previous years it has felt that it wasn’t a festival for mid-teens and above, but this year felt different. It has always been family-focused, but more younger families. This year it seemed that there were just many more teens, perhaps driven by the headliners.

In the Dock stage needs a notable mention for bringing the energy. Maruja landed with a bang, being very aware, free free indeed.

Welly was formed in 2021, on the south coast, and have also previously performed at Glastonbury. Very engaging, confident and sometimes just funny as he asks the audience “who here wears pants”, apparently the lead singer doesn’t FYI.

It wouldn’t be a report on a festival without mention of the weather, which behaved itself – sunny on the Friday and Saturday, but less so on the Sunday – thanks weather!