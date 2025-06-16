Winning “Peace” design planted in Valley Gardens

The ‘Peace’ bed designed by Tabitha Daglish for the 2024 Harrogate in Bloom Children’s Art Competition has been planted close to the main gate to the Valley Gardens.

Tabitha was joined by her family, the gardeners, the Headteacher and pupils from St Peter’s School, Harrogate. Harrogate in Bloom will be judged by the RHS Britain in Bloom judges on Monday 11 August and Tabitha will meet the judges to showcase her design.

The design is always done the year prior to planting. This year the theme is 250 years of the USA and the winning design will be planted next year to celebrate the 250th Anniversary.