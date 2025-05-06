Tractor fest celebrates centenary of Caterpillar

This year’s Tractor Fest will be celebrating the centenary of Caterpillar, the American construction, mining and other engineering equipment manufacturer.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire (Saturday 7 June to Sunday 8 June).

With its distinctive yellow and black branding, Caterpillar is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction equipment. Its origins lie in the heavy Holt steam tractors of the late nineteenth century which often sank in boggy ground. By wrapping wooden planks around the wheels, Holt overcame these issues allowing tractors to more easily cultivate fields and receiving the first patent for a practical continuous track for use with a tractor. Holt’s crawler tractors even inspired the development of the tank, profoundly altering warfare tactics.

Caterpillar enthusiast Emily Drury Alcock of Newark is still finalising how many of her family’s caterpillars will be going to the show. They will definitely be showing an early Cat 10 High Clear in the original Cat colour of battleship grey which was owned and restored by her late godfather Robert Wilson. The Cat 10 was only manufactured between 1928 and 1933.

Emily said: We’ve attended Tractor Fest for a few years. We sadly lost my godfather three years ago and this year we wanted to honour his memory by exhibiting his Cat 10 High Clear which is now owned by his partner Janet Carr. Rob was a farmer at Ossington near Newark and my dad is an agricultural engineer, so I grew up with vintage tractors and steam engines, not ponies like most of my friends! I guess my family’s enthusiasm rubbed off on me as I feel passionate about them. The differences between a Caterpillar and a standard tractor of the day was phenomenal in terms of both design and the work it could do. There was a marked difference in power and what they could move. The tracks enabled Cats to work where normal tractors would get bogged down. Farming on heavy land, my godfather still regularly used a Caterpillar D9 and a 17-furrow plough, enabling him to cultivate without getting stuck.

Occupying 120 acres, Tractor Fest attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

This year’s Tractor Fest will also celebrate 80 Years of the Fordson E27N tractor and the rare German tractor marque, Kramer. There will be displays of American cars, cultivation equipment and ERF trucks. The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Brockhills and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday 7 June – Sunday 8 June, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £54. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-7th-8th-june-2025/

For more information visit: http://tractorfest.uk/