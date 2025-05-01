polling

Voting open for your Harrogate Town Council

1 May 2025

Voting is open today for the Harrogate Town Council Elections.

7am to 10pm, 1 May 2025

Remember that you need photo ID, but don’t need a polling card, if you have lost it.

19 wards, each represented by one councillor.

The wards are:

  • Bilton Grange
  • Bilton Woodfield
  • Central
  • Coppice Valley
  • Duchy
  • Fairfax.
  • Harlow.
  • High Harrogate.
  • Hookstone.
  • Kingsley.
  • New Park
  • Oatlands
  • Old Bilton
  • Pannal
  • Saltergate
  • St Georges
  • Starbeck
  • Stray
  • Valley Gardens

To see our previous news items, along with many councillor profiles, see Harrogate Town Council.

To see all the candidates also see:

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop