Voting open for your Harrogate Town Council

Voting is open today for the Harrogate Town Council Elections.
7am to 10pm, 1 May 2025
Remember that you need photo ID, but don’t need a polling card, if you have lost it.
19 wards, each represented by one councillor.
The wards are:
- Bilton Grange
- Bilton Woodfield
- Central
- Coppice Valley
- Duchy
- Fairfax.
- Harlow.
- High Harrogate.
- Hookstone.
- Kingsley.
- New Park
- Oatlands
- Old Bilton
- Pannal
- Saltergate
- St Georges
- Starbeck
- Stray
- Valley Gardens
