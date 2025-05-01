Voting open for your Harrogate Town Council

Voting is open today for the Harrogate Town Council Elections.

7am to 10pm, 1 May 2025

Remember that you need photo ID, but don’t need a polling card, if you have lost it.

19 wards, each represented by one councillor.

The wards are:

Bilton Grange

Bilton Woodfield

Central

Coppice Valley

Duchy

Fairfax.

Harlow.

High Harrogate.

Hookstone.

Kingsley.

New Park

Oatlands

Old Bilton

Pannal

Saltergate

St Georges

Starbeck

Stray

Valley Gardens

