Major safety improvements for M1 near York with central barrier upgrade

Safety improvements will get under way on the M1/A1 in Yorkshire in May, with a four-mile stretch of central barrier being upgraded.

National Highways is replacing the steel and small section of wire barrier between the M1 junction 47 (Parlington) and A1(M) junction 45 (Grange Moor) with a stronger concrete version with work due to begin in May.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said:

“Concrete barriers reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to the other meaning this vital upgrade will make this route even safer. As well as improving safety for the thousands of people who use this route every day, it will reduce congestion related to any incidents.

“The scheme will start in May and is expected to last around 12 months.”

To keep both drivers and our workforce safe, the hard shoulder will be used as a running lane in parts and there will be a reduced speed limit of 50mph to allow us to maintain four lanes on the A1(M).

The A1(M) northbound and M1 northbound approaches will be reduced to two lanes prior to the two routes merging together and becoming four lanes. This allows us to remove the outside lane and will make it safer and smoother for drivers to merge into the new layout.

Daniel Edwards said:

“While the work is taking place, we are unfortunately expecting to see some delays and disruption. If you will be traveling on that route during this period, especially during peak times, we advise you to plan your journeys in advance and allow additional time to travel. You may even wish to plan alternative routes if possible.”

This stretch of the M1 is not the first to benefit from a concrete barrier upgrade. The M1 in West Yorkshire between junctions 47 and 43 was improved in a similar way and was finished two months ahead of schedule.

Closures

From Thursday 15 May there will be overnight closures between the junctions to install the traffic management. Closures are due on this stretch of carriageway in both directions, although they will only be in place in one direction at a time.

These closures will be between 8pm and 6am, Sunday – Friday night. There will be no closures on Saturday nights during this period. Signed diversions will be in place.