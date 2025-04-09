Ripon GP practice joins local NHS Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT) has taken over a Ripon GP practice as the Trust seeks to work even closer with local primary care services to reduce barriers to patient care.

North House Surgery on North Street in Ripon provides GP services to 9,000 registered patients and employs 40 members of staff. HDFT has taken responsibility for the practice after being approached by North House Surgery’s GP partners and the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board in late 2024. The contract to provide primary care service was transferred by Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to HDFT on 1 April 2025.

Primary care services provided to North House Surgery’s patients are not affected and can be accessed by patients in the same way as before the change in ownership.

Service continuity will be maintained through the practice’s leadership structure. This includes Dr Peter Johnson, one of the surgery’s GP partners, who has become Lead Doctor, and Debbie Brown, who will take on the role of Nursing and Allied Health Professional Lead at the surgery. Clare Collins has also joined North House Surgery as the new operational manager.

HDFT has sent letters to all North House Surgery patients this week informing them of the change of ownership.