Reform UK announce Candidates for Harrogate Town Council Elections

Reform UK are standing 18 candidates in the upcoming Harrogate Town Council elections, with every candidate having passed a rigorous approval process to check their suitability to stand for public office.

Jonathan Swales, Reform UK Harrogate & Knaresborough Branch Chairman said: We set a very high standard for our prospective councillors and I’m pleased that we’ve got a first class set of candidates standing across the town. Our candidates are local people who know the issues our town faces and will bring a wealth of practical experience and common sense to bear on the challenges ahead.

Reform UK carried out a survey of residents earlier in the year and identified some key issues to be addressed by the new town council.

These include protecting the green belt from overdevelopment, reclaiming the town’s assets for the benefit of all residents, enhancing the appeal of the town centre by supporting developments that gain both business and residents support as well as considering all road users’ needs in town planning.

POLITICO Poll of Polls — British polls, trends and election news for the United Kingdom and Scotland is showing the polling as:

Labour – 25%

Reform UK – 25%

Conservative – 22%

Libdems – 13%

Greens – 9%

SNP – 3%

Plaid – 1%

Change UK – 1%

UKIP – 1%

Reform currently polling at around 25% nationally, equal or ahead of the other main parties it’s clearly all to play for in Harrogate. Reform UK will likely disrupt the old comfortable consensus between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

Jonathan said: It’s a simple choice facing the voters of Harrogate, do you think the people who got us into this situation are the ones to sort it out, or do you think fresh eyes and new ideas are needed.

The Reform UK Candidates are: