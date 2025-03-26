Show champions post-war tractor’s 80th anniversary

A line up of 80 vintage Fordson E27N tractors will be one of the star attractions at this year’s Tractor Fest at Newby Hall.

Notable for its blue bodywork and orange wheels, the Fordson E27N was manufactured in the UK between 1945-1951 and celebrates its 80th anniversary this year.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest is the UK’s largest tractor festival and takes place at award-winning country house and gardens Newby Hall, North Yorkshire (Saturday 7 June to Sunday 8 June).

Occupying 120 acres, Tractor Fest attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually and features more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Collector and local motor engineer and entrepreneur Alastair Broadwith is entering one of his three Fordsons in the show.

Alastair said: I grew up with Fordsons and it was the first tractor I showed as a youngster. Two of my Fordsons are long term projects but I have one that is totally original and unrestored, and it will be getting its first show outing at Tractor Fest. Originally from Oxfordshire, the tractor had been in a barn with a bag over it for thirty years before I bought it. I recommissioned it and got it running, reconditioning the magneto and changing the oils. Twenty years ago, collectors bought vintage tractors, sandblasted and painted them so that they looked like new and concours d’elegance, but their history was lost in the process. For me, it is paramount to preserve the tractor’s history by not repainting it. The patina of age adds to its authenticity. Nowadays the importance of having machines in their ‘working clothes’ or original condition is widely recognised and enables people to make an emotional connection.

Alastair’s tractor was manufactured in 1950, just a year before it was superseded by the New Major E1A, the first medium sized diesel tractor. It has a high specification and includes optional extras such as hydraulics, power drive, pulley and electrics. Running on petrol-paraffin, Alastair uses the tractor occasionally to move timber around the farm.

This year’s Tractor Fest will also celebrate 100 years of the Caterpillar construction and engineering brand and the rare German tractor marque, Kramer. There will be displays of American cars, cultivation equipment and ERF trucks. The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs and working vintage machinery.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday 7 June – Sunday 8 June, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2+2) – £54. Under 4s Free

TICKETS Available online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-7th-8th-june-2025/

http://tractorfest.uk/