Public consultation launches to overhaul safety at Leeds’ A58 collision hotspot

Leeds City Council invites residents, businesses, and commuters along the A58 Roundhay Road and Barrack Road to share their views on important road safety, bus, walking, public realm and cycling proposals. The public consultation is currently open to the public and will run until 20 April 2025.

The plans are proposed for Roundhay Road, Barrack Road, and the Bayswater Triangle. The Bayswater Triangle, particularly the A58 Roundhay Road junctions with Bayswater Road, Spencer Place, Roseville Road, and Gledhow Road, has experienced a high number of collisions over the past seven years.

A total of 71 collisions have been recorded, resulting in 90 casualties, including one fatality, 14 serious injuries, and 56 slight injuries. The junctions in this area combined make it the Council’s number one site of concern in Leeds.

Key proposals include:

New or enhanced pedestrian crossings making it safer for people to cross the road

Changes to key junctions around Bayswater Triangle that aim to reduce collisions, making it safer for all road users, especially people walking and cycling

Changes to key junctions around Bayswater Triangle that aim to reduce collisions, making it safer for all road users, especially people walking and cycling New segregated cycle lanes, ensuring a safer route for cyclists and encouraging people to take up cycling

Bus priority measures and dedicated bus lanes on Roundhay Road to improve journey reliability and reduce congestion

Upgraded public spaces with trees and planting, to encourage people to spend more time there

The project, delivered in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is part of Leeds

The project, delivered in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, is part of Leeds City Council’s broader commitment to the Connecting Leeds Transport Strategy and the Vision Zero 2040 initiative – aiming to eliminate any road fatalities or serious injuries on Leeds’ roads by 2040. This will be funded with £4.5million from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund’s Corridor Improvement Programme, subject to approvals.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Deputy Leader of Leeds City Council and Executive Member for Economy, Transport, and Sustainable Development, said: This A58 Roundhay Road and Barrack Road scheme is a vital step towards creating a safer, more efficient, and accessible travel environment for local residents. The area is prone to an alarming number of collisions over the previous 7 years, with 35% of casualties involving people walking and cycling. These plans should deliver enhanced safety measures for all road users, especially people walking and cycling, whilst helping to ease congestion and improve bus reliability. Your input is essential to ensure these changes meet community needs.

Cllr Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, added: Improving safety on our roads is vital to our ambition to eliminate all road deaths and serious injuries across the region by 2040. These proposals could play a huge part in that, as well as enhancing walking, wheeling, cycling and public transport facilities along this route. I’d encourage people to have their say and help us create a safer, better-connected region that works for all.

Have your say

Residents and businesses are being consulted on the proposals until Sunday 20 April 2025. Have your say online by visiting this link.

To request paper copies of the proposals and the survey, or a reasonable adjustment, please contact 0113 336 8868 or email connectingleeds@leeds.gov.uk