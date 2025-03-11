Two in court today following man reported to have been run over and further assaulted in Ripon

A teenage boy was reported to have been run over by a blue VW Polo car when it mounted a kerb on King Edward Road in Ripon at around 8.05pm on Sunday (9 March 2025).

While he was on the floor with a severe leg injury, it is believed he was further assaulted and possibly struck with a weapon.

While the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment to a broken ankle, extensive police enquiries began in the Ripon area which resulted in the arrest of two attempted murder suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man from Ripon are due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (Tuesday 11 March 2025) charged in relation to this investigation.

The 17-year-old has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 21-year-old man has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electric shock (Contrary to section 5(1)(b) of, and Schedule 6 to, the Firearms Act 1968).

The VW Polo and another vehicle linked to the suspects have been recovered for forensic examination.

Detectives are appealing witnesses to the incident to come forward as a matter of urgency as they work to establish the full circumstances of this deeply concerning incident.

They are also appealing for nearby residents with doorbell cameras and motorists with dashcams who were in the King Edward Road area of Ripon on Sunday at around 8pm, to check for relevant footage.

If you can help in any way, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12250042702 when providing details.