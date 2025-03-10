“Veteran Friendly” status for Ripon care home

Royal Air Force veteran Gerry Cassidy, 91, is among those living at a recently certified “Veteran Friendly” care home in North Yorkshire.

Gerry is one of several residents at Sycamore Hall Care Home, on Kearsley Road, Ripon, benefitting from the enhanced care and support provided to those who served in the armed forces.

The care home has now received Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status for its care provision, part of an armed forces charity backed scheme being rolled out across the country.

The VFF initiative was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation and delivering improved health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in care homes across England.

It is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

At Sycamore Hall Care Home, staff, residents, family members, charity representatives, veterans, and local dignitaries all gathered to celebrate the care home receiving VFF status.

Among those at the celebratory afternoon tea was Ripon Mayor Cllr Sid Hawke and his wife Mayoress Linda Hawke, alongside North Yorkshire Council Cllr Kevin Foster, Armed Forces Champion for North Yorkshire.

Guests also included Mike Chambers MBE, president of the Royal Air Force Association Ripon branch, Ian Smith, chair of the Royal British Legion Ripon branch, and Jim Phillips, chair of the Royal Engineers Association, alongside other members of the veteran organisations.

Jules Walker, VFF support project officer for Royal Star & Garter, was also among the guests, which included the care home’s own veterans and veteran champions.

Among them was Gerry, who served in the RAF as part of his national service during the 1950s. He spent two years stationed in Edinburgh as a senior aircraftsman, plotting flights and training junior crew, as well as playing for the RAF football team.

Gerry said: I was very lucky and I realised how lucky I was. I could get home for free as people would stop and give you a lift if you were in uniform. I really enjoyed it.

Kay Bartlett-Young, activities coordinator and veteran champion at Sycamore Hall, said: The training during the veteran friendly application has given me further insight into the specific needs of the veteran community. I’m particularly excited about how this can help our current and future residents to meet physical and emotional needs through the many resources available to veterans and their families.

Pete Hogan, senior carer at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: Being able to facilitate the comradeship with the other veterans within the home to mark poignant events or to witness the recent presentation of medals to a fellow veteran is a real honour. Knowing all our veterans, spouses and armed forces families enables us to provide further specialist care to our residents.

Jill Scaife, activities coordinator and veteran champion, said: Being a VFF care home means there is an increased understanding and recognition for the veteran community at Sycamore Hall. As a champion I love hearing our veterans sharing stories of their times in the armed forces. The VFF has given our veterans the stepping stone to re-connect to the veterans’ community and the opportunity to participate and feel part of the comradeship that they lost when they left the armed forces.

Ewelina Sosnowska, home manager at Sycamore Hall Care Home, said: We are incredibly proud to have been recognised as a veteran friendly care home. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to honouring and supporting those who have served in the armed forces. At Sycamore Hall we strive to create a welcoming environment where veterans feel valued and understood, tailoring our care to their unique needs and experiences. This recognition is not just an achievement, but a reminder of the vital role veterans play in our community, and we remain dedicated to ensuring they receive the respect and care they truly deserve.

To achieve VFF status, care homes are required to meet eight standards. These included: noting Armed Forces status within care plans; addressing social isolation; and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

The aim of the VFF is to better support the practical, emotional and social needs of the armed forces community in residential care homes across England, by providing training and resources to assess and improve the care offered.

Kathryn Glass is the VFF project lead at Royal Star & Garter and responsible for supporting and assessing care homes going through the scheme.