Local care home residents enjoy red carpet party to mark 40 years pf BUPA

Recently, Southlands hosted a glamorous ‘Ruby Red Carpet’ party to celebrate Bupa Care Homes’ Ruby Anniversary.

2025 marks an impressive 40 years since Bupa Care Homes opened its very first care home and started caring for communities across the UK, so Southlands organised a party complete with prosecco and music to commemorate the special occasion.

Residents also enjoyed making their own red floral crown to wear, whilst reminiscing about their own ruby wedding celebrations.

Residents at Southlands, Frank and Phyliss Reynolds, commented: We had a wonderful time at the party. It was fun to celebrate with everyone and see everyone dressing beautifully for the occasion.