Improved internet links to boost historic and cultural venues

Visitors will be given a greater insight into the history and cultural collections of some of North Yorkshire’s most popular venues with the use of cutting-edge digital technology.

Work is under way to transform some of North Yorkshire Council’s best-known heritage and arts sites by bringing vastly improved broadband connections to the venues for the digital generation.

The project has already been completed at Knaresborough Castle and plans are being drawn up to introduce fibre broadband connections at the Royal Pump Room Museum and the Mercer Art Gallery, which are both in Harrogate.

The improved internet connections will now be used to introduce interactive displays, virtual and augmented reality and roaming exhibitions which will also enable rural communities and tourism sites to host pop-up events to attract a wider range of visitors.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and the arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Many of our displays have remained unchanged for decades and we are looking forward to bringing them up to date and engaging new audiences in our region’s rich cultural heritage.

“There are some fascinating items in storage too, which we are keen for people to see and enjoy.

“These collections belong to the people of North Yorkshire, and we are looking forward to giving them a new life and purpose so that our history is seen and known by more people and the stories associated with it are not lost.”

NYnet, the council-owned broadband company which has managed the Superfast North Yorkshire programme, has recently completed infrastructure work at Knaresborough Castle and connected the venue to its fibre broadband network.

The council established NYnet to improve internet connections in North Yorkshire and the work has seen in excess of £100 million invested in superfast broadband during the past decade.

Grants have been obtained from Building Digital UK which is part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the European Regional Development Fund, the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development operated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and Openreach.

The network has also been developed to improve internet speed and resilience to support the NHS, emergency services, schools and businesses in North Yorkshire.

The project to install full-fibre connectivity to Knaresborough Castle, which has its origins dating back more than 900 years, presented significant challenges due to the sensitive nature of carrying out the works at a listed building and scheduled monument.

The broadband improvements involved NYnet working with a series of agencies, including Historic England and the Duchy of Lancaster, which owns the castle although the historic property is overseen by North Yorkshire Council.

An archaeological contractor was appointed to supervise the excavation, monitoring for any significant historical discoveries. A comprehensive report on the work was later submitted to The Duchy, ensuring strict preservation guidelines were followed.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “This is yet another example of the importance of providing vastly improved internet connections to our venues and communities across North Yorkshire.

“The Superfast North Yorkshire programme has been instrumental in bringing the benefits of improved broadband to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the county.

“The importance of having access to superfast broadband cannot be underestimated, as it is now part of everyday life for communities and businesses to make sure they can stay engaged globally from even the most deeply rural parts of North Yorkshire.”

North Yorkshire Council’s senior manager of creative and cultural hubs, May Catt, said a smart digital network, often referred to as the Internet of Things, that is being introduced has seen the launch of counting devices to identify trends in visitor numbers.

The technology could also allow air and temperature monitoring at venues, opening up new opportunities to bring art and artefacts to North Yorkshire on loan from major national collections.

She added: “This is an exciting step forward for tourism in our region and will unlock significant development opportunities.”

The chief executive officer of NYnet, Alastair Taylor, said the project at Knaresborough Castle was leading the way for the future of North Yorkshire’s digital tourism.

He added: “This project took over a year and involved meticulous planning and coordination due to the complex nature of the site. This thorough and careful approach was crucial to both preserving the historical integrity of the site and completing the project successfully.

“As the castle explores the apps and technologies that will bring its plans to life, we will be on hand to boost bandwidth as needed and support the venue technically, so that it can exploit the full potential of the new digital connectivity.”

Tourism is worth more than £4 billion to North Yorkshire’s economy annually and attracts more than 31 million visitors to the county every year.