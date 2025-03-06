Christian Aid supporters in Ripon raise £560 with their February Quiz Night

Christian Aid supporters in Ripon helped to mark the charity’s 80th anniversary with a Quiz Night at the Arches at Holy Trinity.

Quiz Master Dorothy Gray said: We’re grateful to the congregation of Holy Trinity and beyond in Ripon who came to the quiz and hot supper with dessert. They raised a grand total of £560 for people they will never know or meet. Prizes were awarded and donated by the generous David Wells. The quiz may have been a tad tricky so will be simpler next year. A good time was had!

Christian Aid works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It seeks to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes and sharing and distributing power.

Last year, the charity worked in 26 countries with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

Find out more at www.christianaid.org.uk