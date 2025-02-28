Ripon resurfacing works completed ahead of schedule

A £830,000 scheme to improve the roads around Ripon Market Place has been completed seven weeks ahead of schedule, with the roads reopening today (Friday, February 28).

North Yorkshire Council carried out the first phase of works in November, and the second phase started in January to avoid disruption during the festive season.

The executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: This has been one of the most extensive and complex set of resurfacing works we’ve conducted in recent months. So, we are delighted that the work in Ripon Market Place has been completed many weeks ahead of schedule. This has been possible because it was delivered by our council-owned company, NYHighways. This has ensured excellent value for money, allowed extended working hours and meant it was possible to respond quicker to local feedback. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the works.

The work involved replacing the problematic block paving with a more robust asphalt surface that will ensure it is fit for the future.

The new surface will avoid unsightly defects and limit disruption caused by repairs that were regularly required. The block paving has been retained in key areas to preserve the heritage and character of the historic market place.