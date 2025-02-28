Golden Gate play their hometown tonight at the Ivory Lounge, Harrogate

Golden Gate, DJ/producer Tee Cooper and songwriter/vocalist Harper, is a new disco and house project from Leeds, whose debut ‘Enter The Golden Gate’ EP is on the world renowned Disco Express label.

The Ivory Bar, 8pm to 2:30am on 28 February 2025

United by a love for Masters at Work’s Nuyorican Soul project, DJ/producer Tee Cooper and songwriter/vocalist Harper Lake classic house and disco, played live, produced for the dance floor.

Their ‘Enter The Golden Gate EP’ gained over 100K streams and incredible support from Skream, Laurent Garnier, Danny Krivit, Mousse T, BBC Radio 1, Hedkandi, Horse Meat Disco, Birdee, Fred Everything, Ken@Work, Discoholics Anonymous, Norman Doray, Javi Frias, Young Pulse, Da Lukas, Reach Up Disco Wonderland and Sophie Lloyd and many more.

Live they have already performed at Wilderness, Glastonbury, Hootenanny, Jazz Cafe and many more.

Tee Cooper said: Nuyorican Soul is definitely where the spark of inspiration came from. We both absolutely love that LP. We usually write the songs as a duo and then bring in musicians to build them out with us, so our other main influences are two of the best songwriting duos Nile Rogers and Bernie Edwards from Chic and Ashford and Simpson. We have both made music with depth and emotion in the lyrics but it always managed to have dance-floor energy and movement in the production. That’s the music we want to make. Myself and Harper live in Harrogate and it’s the first time we have played in our hometown since we started, but recently played a sold out show at Jazz Cafe and have played Glasto, Wilderness, Secret Garden festivals etc. We’re really looking forward to it, and have some local guest musicians joining us as well as some of our band from London. Going to be fun! Thanks for reading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Gate (@goldengateband)

Live and in the studio their work features a truly international cast of musicians: including Adeleye Omotayo of The Gorillaz/Amy Winehouse on vocals and forthcoming tracks with Jessie Wagner (Nile Rogers/Chic), the legendary Inaya Day (Mousse T/Strictly Rhythm). Bass is all played by legendary dub, reggae and disco bassist Dubsworth recorded in his studio in LA, horns and flutes are played by rising star of Blue Note Records Parthenope and keys come from another London jazz up and comer Tom O’Brien. Guitars are Gary Haguenauer in Paris and Rich Jevons in Leeds known for his work with Tavares and many other classic disco acts. Everything was either recorded in the studio in Leeds or remotely in studios round the world.

The band’s mission is to make disco and house music with real instruments and real people, inspired by the old but sounding new. Hedonistic, positive music for hard times, 2025 is the year to hit the dance floor and enter the Golden Gate.

Event link: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGXkEZ2tb0h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link