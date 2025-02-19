CCTV appeal following criminal damage to Fountains Abbey

Police have issued this CCTV of a man we would like to speak to, following the incident at Fountains Abbey, on the outskirts of Ripon.

The incident took place at 11.30pm on Sunday 16 February when graffiti was painted onto the grade 1 listed site, causing considerable damage.

We appealed yesterday (Tuesday 18 February) for anyone to come forward with information regarding the incident. We are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos.

Please email danny.copperwheat@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Danny Copperwheat, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250029494 when passing on information.