Physical Education Instructor for HMYOI Wetherby puts herself to the test as a Gladiator

Poppy Bulmer, from Goole, uses her love for sport and fitness to help rehabilitate young people at Wetherby Young Offenders Institution (YOI) on a daily basis. However, she’s putting her own strength to the test in the hit TV series, Gladiators.

The 33-year-old joined the prison service back in 2016, starting on the wings at HMP Full Sutton near York as a prison officer for six years before progressing to become a Physical Education Instructor (PEI) which sees her put young people through their paces.

While her main responsibility is to look after children and young people in custody, Poppy says sometimes it is just as important to be someone they can learn from by teaching them new skills such as fitness.

Poppy was seen fighting fit in Gladiators on Saturday (15 January 2025) which saw her get through to the next round.

Poppy said: I sent off my application form for Gladiators late one night and completely forgot about it until they called me a few months later. I remember watching the first ever series and I was in awe. Thousands of people were in the audience watching and it was such a fantastic experience.

Since becoming a PEI in 2022, Poppy talks about how her confidence has grown thanks to her job.

Poppy said: I’ve done fitness all my life. I also regularly compete in CrossFit competitions and have completed five marathons but now I’m doing a job where I get to do what I love and I’m passionate about every day. It’s about inspiring the young people to open their eyes to different avenues through doing sport in the YOI. Whether that’s taking part in sport or in the gym. My role as a PEI is about creating a space where the young people can challenge themselves and discover their potential. It can also open a lot of different doors with careers for the young people and it’s good for everyone’s mental health too, including my own especially when I started losing my hair to alopecia at 26-years-old. It was a difficult time but gyms are a supportive environment and it felt like my safe space. Now I use that confidence and strength to help others find theirs.

