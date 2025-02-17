Harrogate dad scoops sporting award after overcoming a mental health battle

A Harrogate dad who overcame serious mental health problems that almost drove him to suicide has scooped a national sporting award after stepping into the cage to compete in Ultra MMA.

Jamie Sanchez has battled with his mental health since he was a young adult, frequently experiencing episodes where he harms himself. On occasion, he has sunk to the depths of despair and planned to end his life.

Determined to give himself a focus, he signed up to Ultra MMA – raising £9,328 for MIND with the support of his family, friends and many colleagues at Vp Plc, where he works in IT but also as a wellbeing champion. Jamie has openly shared his own lived experience to help others within the 2,850-strong workforce who are battling their own health problems.

Taking part in Ultra MMA was much more than fighting to win on the night for the dad-of-two – it was fighting to ensure he continued to be around for his children.

The 30-year-old won the Top Fundraiser award for his event and has now been crowned the national Ultra MMA Top Fundraiser for 2024.

Jamie, who lives with his family in Harrogate, said: “People look at me and often don’t understand because on the face of it I have got it all – a good job, a nice car, great friends and two amazing children. But I am proof that you can have all those things but still have something that’s not quite right in your mind, that makes you feel differently.

“I’m fortunate that I have good support around me. I don’t ever want anyone to feel how I do and if I could cure mental health problems I would – but the only cure is normalising the conversation and getting people to talk. If by sharing my story I can help just one person feel that they are normal, then that’s a win to me.

“Taking part in Ultra MMA gave me a sense of focus and being and I would recommend it to anyone. I’ve developed real bonds with some of the people in my group and we were fortunate to have some of the best coaches at Bad Company Gym – their expertise and guidance was phenomenal.”

Jamie, added: “I am genuinely proud of what I have achieved – my awards are on display and my kit is now framed on the wall. To me they are a reminder not just of fighting in the cage after eight weeks, but my fight to stay alive and be here for my kids.”

Jon Leonard, who runs Ultra Events, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Jamie’s achievements. He is a truly inspirational man who thoroughly deserves this recognition.

“Personal motivation for taking part doesn’t come much bigger than this and it’s fantastic to hear of the impact it’s had, both personally and through his amazing fundraising efforts, that will without doubt help countless people in the future.”

Ultra MMA offers participants eight weeks free training before individuals put their skills to the test in the cage, before a packed audience at a glamorous nighttime event. In return, participants are asked to raise a minimum of £50 for a charity of their choice.

The next Ultra MMA event takes place in Leeds at Village Hotel Leeds North on April 11 and training will commence the week commencing February 17, at Bad Company Gym. To sign up visit https://www.ultra-mma.co.uk/events/leeds/