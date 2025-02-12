Harrogate District Hospital unveils stunning new garden at its maternity ward

Visitors to Harrogate District Hospital’s maternity ward can now see a splash of colour after its courtyard was transformed into a private garden – thanks to Harrogate Flower Show.

The idea for the new garden, which will benefit patients, visitors and staff, came about after Harrogate Spring Flower Show approached Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC) with the offer of donating a garden from their Legacy Gardens Project, which aims to give a new life to the temporary gardens featured at the annual flower show.

The courtyard garden, which was featured in the Spring Flower Show, has now been transferred to its permanent home at the hospital’s maternity ward.

The gardeners incorporated some previously donated plants, such as wisteria, along with planting new perennial and evergreens in a range of greens, greys and creams to ensure the gardens could be enjoyed all year round. The plants provide a vision of colour, which can have therapeutic benefits, whilst the herbs offer a sensory experience, with thyme, lavender and marjoram, all planted through the gravel to be touched and brushed past.

The garden, which is accessible through the conservatory, offers a tranquil atmosphere, where expectant parents can enjoy the peace and beauty of nature from a wooden bench.

Pitching in to help was Jonathan Coulter, Chief Executive at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT), who led a ground-breaking ceremony before the gardens were transformed over a week.

Nick Smith, Director for Harrogate Flower Show said: Legacy is a key element of the temporary feature gardens created as part of Harrogate Flower Shows each year. Working alongside HDFT in relocating one of the award winning 2024 gardens to create a restful and tranquil outdoor space for expectant mothers within the Maternity Unit has highlighted the benefits which plants and horticulture can bring to everyone. We look forward to seeing the garden become an intrinsic part of the wellbeing of patients and staff alike over many years to come.