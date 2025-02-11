National Apprenticeship Week – York College apprentice Omar works on Ed Sheeran stage, Eurovision set and a 20-tonne whale shark in Qatar!

Helping design Ed Sheeran’s tour stage, a set for Eurovision and a 20-tonne whale shark suspended between Qatar skyscrapers are just three of the exciting projects Omar Nour has worked on as a York College apprentice.

Omar, 23, is serving his apprenticeship as a Design Engineer at Tockwith-based company Stage One with the fruits of his labour for such high-profile events often showcased on TV.

With Design & Technology (DT) having been his favourite subject at school due to the Computer Aided-Design (CAD) modules, Omar admits that he feels like he has landed his “dream job”.

He even moved to North Yorkshire from his home in the Cumbrian town of Sedbergh to pursue that dream after successfully applying for the apprenticeship vacancy on the college website.

His precision 3D model creations are now brought to life by fabricators, such as joiners and welders and, as he completes the final weeks of his apprenticeship with York College assessors preparing him for his End-Point Assessment during monthly site visits, he has already been told he will be taken on permanently by Stage One if he passes.

Omar’s first task then will be to work for another high-profile client, which is subject to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

On the opportunities his apprenticeship has provided him, Omar said: DT was my favourite subject at school and all I wanted to do there was CAD. I decided I wanted a career using CAD because, when you enjoy doing something, it doesn’t feel like work, so this is a dream job for me. We design things down to the final bolt and it’s nice to see our finished products and everything come together when the events we have worked on are shown on TV. I designed a small part of the towers on Ed Sheeran’s stage and worked on the stage and lighting rigs for Eurovision in Liverpool as well. I’ve helped design some steel structures outside the Co-op Arena in Manchester and parts of a 30-metre whale shark that now hangs between four skyscrapers in Qatar. I feel really lucky because Stage One is a great place to work. Timescales and deadlines can be tight, but that comes with the industry, because events can’t be pushed back when tickets have already been sold and I like getting my teeth into projects, so don’t mind giving up the occasional weekend if needed.

Studying a Design Engineering degree at university can be another route into employment in the industry but Omar, having secured three Distinction* grades on his Level 3 vocational course, is pleased with the pathway he has chosen, gaining on-site knowledge alongside the guidance of College staff who are also experts in the field.

Omar said: There are theory elements of the profession that can be learned at university but, in terms of developing skills, an apprenticeship is a great option, because you don’t wind up with a load of debt and you end up with more practical knowledge.

To find a list of York College’s current apprenticeship vacancies, please click here

You can also gain further information on all the college’s apprenticeship courses at their next Open Event on Tuesday, April 1st (5.30pm to 7.30pm). Register a place here