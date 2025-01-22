North Yorkshire Police requires improvement in Counter Corruption and Professional Standards says Police Inspectorate

As part of its new integrity inspection programme, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed the effectiveness of North Yorkshire Police in three areas. The force was graded ‘good’ at vetting police officers and staff and ‘requires improvement’ in its professional standards and counter-corruption arrangements.

Good – Vetting

Requires Improvement – Professional Standards

Requires Improvement – Counter-Corruption

HMICFRS said that the force’s vetting unit effectively uses the national decision model to make vetting decisions. It consistently uses a template to make sure decisions are clear and supported by thorough rationale.

Inspectors also said that the force conducts regular analysis of its vetting data to identify, understand and respond to any disproportionality in vetting decisions. It is working with the elected local policing body to improve applications from hard-to-reach communities.

However, HMICFRS said that the force needs to establish better processes to make sure it is providing a good service to complainants. Inspectors also said that the force doesn’t always investigate complaints and misconduct thoroughly and proportionately. And its management of investigations falls short of the standards required.

HMICFRS found that the force doesn’t have an established system of mobile device management. It should make sure it has accurate records of who has each mobile device, so that it can hold users to account for any misuse.

The inspectorate also said that the force must also improve how it collects, assesses, develops and investigates counter-corruption intelligence.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer said: If police officers or staff are found to be involved in misconduct, it reduces public trust and confidence in the police service. With increased demand and focus on the work of force vetting units, professional standards departments and counter-corruption units, their work has never been more vital. We must make sure the right people join the police service and those working to keep our communities safe, can be trusted to do so. It was positive to find that North Yorkshire Police manages its vetting processes effectively and regularly analyses vetting data, helping it to identify and address any disproportionality in its decision making. But improvements are necessary in some areas. For example, the force needs to improve how it responds to complaints and conduct allegations. It also needs to implement an effective plan so it can identify and manage corruption threats. We will continue to monitor the force’s progress.