Two killed in collision on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk

Collision on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk, on Saturday 11 January 2025, 8.55am

An off duty police officer, PC Rosie Prior and the driver of the vehicle Ryan Welford were hit by a heavy goods vehicle on the A19 at Bagby, near Thirsk.

The officer had pulled over to help the motorists who had been in an earlier, separate collision between a black Ford Focus and a silver Audi car.

As Rose Prior and the Ryan Welford were stood on the verge of the road, an approaching heavy goods vehicle (HGV) collided with them.

PC Prior, 45, and the driver of the Audi, Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, died at the scene.

A teenage boy from the Audi is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

PC Prior joined North Yorkshire Police as a student officer in May 2022.

Her family have described PC Prior as “a loving mum, wife, daughter, sister, aunty and will be deeply missed”.

Mr Welford’s family have issued the following statement and photograph: “Ryan was a hardworking and loving father, husband, son and brother. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.”

Collision appeal

The scene of the collision reopened at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

Two cars and the HGV have been recovered. Highways have cleared debris from the road to ensure it is safe to drive on.

The Major Collision Investigation Team is urging witnesses to either of the two collisions, and motorists with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch without delay.

If you can help, please email mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference number 12250006038.