Hospice charity shop celebrating 20th anniversary

The Saint Michael’s Hospice store on the High Street in Starbeck will a 20th anniversary on Saturday 7 December with a live performance from local Rock n Roll band, The Diamonds, 12-1pm, as well as a raffle for a fantastic food hamper.

Among those celebrating are longstanding volunteers Rush Usher and Jean Boyes, who have been part of the team since the shop first opened.

Ruth, who was there on the Starbeck shop’s opening day in 2004, said: “It was a wonderful time with lots of people from our little Starbeck community coming in. I’ve loved it ever since and would help out every day if I could. You can’t beat it. It has been my lifeline.”

Jean, who recently turned 92, has been volunteering with Saint Michael’s for 30 years, including at the Starbeck shop and at the charity’s Crimple House Hospice, which cares for people affected by terminal illness across the Harrogate district.

Jean said: I get more out of it than I put in. The people who come in are more friends than customers. It’s a lovely friendly shop. I loved supporting patients on the inpatient unit. I used to make them cups of tea and scones. The relatives still come to see me in the shop over fifteen years later- I still have that rapport.

Over the last four years, Saint Michael’s 11 shops have raised over £4.5 million towards their vital services, caring for local people at their hospice as well as in the community and the place people call home.