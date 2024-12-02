DfE Approves Proposal for Saltergate to Join Red Kite Learning Trust

The Department for Education (DfE) have approved the proposal for Saltergate Schools to join the Red Kite Learning Trust.

A federation of schools, Saltergate includes a pre-school provision from two years old, an infant and junior school on its site on Newby Crescent in Harrogate, currently serving over 376 children and their families from the local area. Red Kite Learning Trust is a Multi Academy Trust with 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire, including Western Primary School, Coppice Valley Primary School, Rossett Acre Primary School, Oatlands Junior School, Harrogate Grammar School and Rossett School, with a further 8 schools in Leeds.

The decision to join Red Kite Learning Trust comes after much discussion, consultation and a thorough assessment by both the schools and the trust to ensure alignment in vision, values and educational goals.

By becoming part of Red Kite Learning Trust, Saltergate schools will benefit from shared knowledge across schools and a central team of experts for School Improvement, Finance, Human Resources, Estate Management and additional operational support.

Headteacher for Saltergate Schools, Mrs Jo Hall, said: This is an exciting time for Saltergate and we are absolutely thrilled to be joining Red Kite Learning Trust, whose values resonate strongly with our own. We look forward to working closely with other schools in the Trust and to building and strengthening our provision and our offer to the local community.

CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Mr Richard Sheriff, said: We are delighted Saltergate will be joining us. We share a passion for nurturing ambition, delivering excellence and enriching children’s lives and this partnership will allow us to work even more collaboratively to achieve our goals. Whilst Saltergate will greatly benefit from the support and shared learning and resources we offer, we are equally excited to work with new colleagues whose talents, skills and knowledge will further enhance our Trust. We are now focused on completing our due diligence and the smooth integration process. We look forward to working closely with the team at Saltergate, its pupils, parents and the local community to build on the schools’ successes and create even more opportunities for the children in our care.

The schools see joining Red Kite Learning Trust as an important step forward in their continuing drive to ensure all children are able to thrive and achieve their potential.