Teenage Motorbike Rider Shows Incredible Resilience Following Crash with Lorry in North Yorkshire

George Gill, a 16-year-old student from North Yorkshire, will feature in the upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999, airing on Quest on Friday, November 15th at 9 PM. The episode showcases the rapid response of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) team after George was involved in a serious collision with a lorry while riding his motorbike home from completing one of his GCSE exams.

George had been on his motorbike in Kirkbymoorside when he lost control on a patch of freshly laid gravel, colliding with a heavy goods vehicle (HGV). The impact threw him from his bike into the middle of the road, leaving him drifting in and out of consciousness. YAA’s critical care paramedics, Terri-Ann and Max, were dispatched to the scene, prepared for the range of potential injuries often seen in motorbike incidents, which account for a significant 20% of road fatalities in the UK despite making up less than 1% of road traffic.

Terri-Ann said: When we attend motorbike incidents, we prepare for a range of injuries, from minor grazes to life-threatening trauma. Seeing George unconscious at the scene was a major red flag for us, alongside his obvious facial injuries and a broken arm, which suggested a serious impact despite his helmet and protective clothing.

An A&E nurse who happened to be nearby at the time of the accident had already begun a primary assessment of George before YAA’s arrival. Despite the severity of the crash, George’s calm demeanour stood out to the crew: George was incredibly stoic given his injuries. He kept insisting he was fine, even though his elbow was visibly broken. He refused pain relief, showing remarkable bravery for someone so young.

After assessing the situation, the YAA crew coordinated with a local land ambulance team to transfer George to York Hospital for further care. Speaking about the decision, Max commented, “George’s injuries were well-managed by the land ambulance, which allowed us to remain available for any potential life-threatening emergencies that might arise”.

George underwent surgery for the broken arm and spent several weeks recovering. Despite the setback, he has since fully recovered and is now back to enjoying his passion for riding, albeit with a more cautious approach.