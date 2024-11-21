Spread festive cheer by donating to the Reuse Santa toy appeal

Residents are being urged to donate unwanted toys and games as part of an annual campaign which sees more children wake up to a gift on Christmas Day.

In its sixth year, the Reuse Santa toy appeal is run by the Yorwaste waste management company in partnership with North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council.

It aims to help families who are struggling with the cost of living by finding a new owner for pre-loved toys.

North Yorkshire Council and City of York Council are accepting donations from 18 to 39 November 2024 at all the Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) which are operated by Yorwaste.

Last year, a record 5,000 items, or 30 van-loads, were donated for children and teenagers who might not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas. This was an increase of about 2,000 items from the previous year.

The donated items will be sorted, cleaned and distributed to local organisations and charities including Early Help, No Wrong Door, Ryedale Special Families, Colburn Hub and Community Café and the British Heart Foundation.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste management, Cllr Greg White, said: The Reuse Santa appeal has become a valuable resource for families who may be struggling with their finances, and as awareness of the campaign increases, the more toys we hope to receive. All we ask is that donated items are clean, complete, and in working order. They can then be regifted, and reusing items means there’s less being thrown away and toys are kept in circulation for longer.

Organisers are also on the hunt for volunteers to sort the donated toys at the Yorwaste head office on Standard Way in Northallerton, on weekdays between 25 November and 13 December 2024.

Toys powered by mains electric cannot be accepted. Site operatives at the recycling centres will be on hand to accept donations, as well as advise on recycling or disposing of items that are unsuitable.

The managing director of Yorwaste, Sandy Boyle, said: This has been another year of rising costs and, once again, there are many families facing economic hardship this Christmas. The Reuse Santa campaign can help relieve some of that pressure by regifting pre-loved, clean, and well-cared-for toys to children in the hardest-hit households. As with previous years, we will also place any excess toys received with local charity partners where they can be sold to generate money for good causes.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of early help, Barbara Merrygold, whose colleagues will help redistribute the donations, said: We are being enticed to buy the latest gadgets and toys, and so many things that could be passed on to other families are left to gather dust. Instead of putting them to the back of a cupboard or throwing them out, why not give them a new life and bring a smile to a child’s face this Christmas, whilst relieving the financial burden that so many families face today. It is wonderful for my team to be involved in this project as supporting others at this special time of year also brings happiness to everyone involved in the distribution of gifts.

Details of recycling centres across North Yorkshire and York can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/hwrc and www.york.gov.uk/WasteAndRecycling

Anybody who is interesting in sorting the items can email john.dunwell@yorwaste.co.uk