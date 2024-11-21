Firecracker Ball raises £220K for Barnardoe’s

One of the biggest and prestigious charitable events in the region’s calendar took place at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on Saturday night (9 November 2024) and once again Yorkshire dug deep – with early indications showing £220,000 was raised for Barnardo’s in Yorkshire.

The Firecracker Ball, which is now in its 23rd year supporting the renowned children’s charity, takes place every November in a huge, themed marquee attached to Rudding Park Hotel, and this year over 400 guests were transported through the marquee and into the magical midnight garden.

Hosted by local broadcasters, JoJo Kelly and Ross Fiddes, highlights of the ball included moving speeches from a young person supported by Barnardo’s and now an ambassador for the charity; a huge variety of ‘money can’t buy’ prizes auctioned by Yorkshire auctioneer, Angus Ashworth; a menu designed by celebrity chef, Adam Degg; and performances by The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and the highly anticipated return of Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band.

All funds raised on the night will be donated to Barnardo’s in Yorkshire, which each year helps hundreds of children, young people and their families through specialised projects in local communities in the region, including family support and services to support young carers, children with autism and additional needs, and many more.

Since the first Firecracker Ball for Barnardo’s in 2002, with this latest figure the event has now raised over £3.6 million, helping to change the lives of thousands of children and young people

Chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Tom Dempsey said: Every year we begin the planning and think how on earth can we even come close to what we did last year? And every year I wake up the day after and count myself lucky to have such an amazing committee working so very hard to pull it all together and, of course, the astonishing generosity of the people of Yorkshire who come every year and dig so very, very deep for such a wonderful charity. The funds raised by the Firecracker Ball are invaluable in helping various Barnardo’s services across Yorkshire continue to offer vital support to vulnerable young people when and where they need it the most.