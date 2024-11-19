A Film Tribute to ‘The Few’ Pulls in a Crowd

First Yorkshire showing of a film revealing the stories of 2 Yorkshire young men who fought as Reservists in the Battle of Britain.

A film about the lives of 2 Yorkshire men who fought in the Battle of Britain as Reservist pilots got its first showing in the county and more than 90 people turned out to see it. “The King’s Machine” received its first screening in Yorkshire at the Bilton Club in Harrogate. Hosted by the Harrogate Film Society and the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, the film was shown to commemorate the many Reservists who gave their lives in service to their country in the Battle of Britain.

The acclaimed documentary follows the lives of 2 young Yorkshire lads from the Beverley area, charting their successes through flying training and on to active service as part of Fighter Command. Tragically, both men lost their lives fighting in the devastatingly frequent air battles in the skies above the south of England. The free event was billed as an opportunity for the community to gather to follow the stories of the brave young men and to mark the Royal Auxiliary Air Force’s 100th anniversary, which is being celebrated this year with a series of events.

Historian and film-maker, Phillip Day, kindly granted permission for the film’s Yorkshire premiere and made an audio clip especially for the audience at the event in which he told of his commitment to bringing to the fore the private stories of those who took part.

Philip Day said: Tonight you’re about to learn of two Yorkshire lads who went off to war in the King’s Machines – one in a Spitfire, and one in a Hurricane. This evening is a fabulous opportunity for us all to get together to commemorate our forebears and even our former enemies – ordinary men and women who bravely faced scary times with untold courage, fortitude, and that particular brand of wartime humour.

Mr Day’s film showcases the work of Reservists during the Second World War. Some Reservists fought in distinct Reserve squadrons and others augmented the numbers on Regular units. Roughly a quarter of the squadrons which fought in the Battle of Britain were Auxiliary Air Force squadrons and they accounted for around a third of combat ‘victories’.

Local civic dignitaries attended the event to show their support to the communities they serve and to pay their respects to Regular and Reserve personnel who fought in the Battle of Britain. The Charter Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Chris Aldred, the Vice-Chair of North Yorkshire Council, Councillor George Jabour and Councillor for Bilton and Nidd Gorge division, Councillor Paul Haslam welcomed the opportunity to see the film and mark 100 years of Reserve service in the RAF. Four members of 607 (County of Durham) Squadron Royal Auxiliary Air Force from RAF Leeming attended the event.

To date, the film has received almost 4 thousand hits on YouTube.