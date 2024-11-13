Wraparound childcare is a “gamechanger” for working parents

Parents and carers have praised the launch of a new breakfast and afterschool club at a primary school in North Yorkshire to help them cope with the balance between work and family life.

Hailed as “life-changing”, the club – called Jigsaws – was introduced in September at Crayke Church of England Primary School in Easingwold, giving parents greater flexibility to work and provide extracurricular opportunities for children outside of school.

The activities include crafts, sports, games, books, toys and a forest school as well as a daily dose of exercise in the mornings after the pupils have enjoyed their breakfast.

The introduction of Jigsaws has proved a major success with more and more parents signing up.

Wraparound childcare provides before and after school care for primary school aged children in England during termtime. For instance, this includes regular afterschool provision that runs until 6pm or later. The Government announced plans last year to expand access to wraparound childcare for primary school children from September this year.

In North Yorkshire, 392 additional wraparound childcare places have already been created and North Yorkshire Council is supporting schools and childcare providers in the county to create a further 2,554 places between now and July 2025.

The authority’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: We aim to make wraparound care available for families that need it. This will remove a major barrier for parents, because for most mums and dads and carers, work would not be possible without regular and reliable childcare that wraps around the school day. Access to high-quality childcare, like Jigsaws at Crayke Church of England Primary School, will support more parents and carers to work and give children in North Yorkshire important opportunities to learn, develop and have fun with friends outside of school hours.

The school’s headteacher Judi Jackson said she is “delighted” with the success of the new club.

Mrs Jackson said: Jigsaws has been life-changing for so many of our parents. The morning and after school clubs have given parents and carers the flexibility to drop their children earlier or collect later knowing they are safe, happy and engaging in wider enriching activities. Plus, pupils love joining their peers and going for a daily jog after breakfast. This time last year we had a private provider running a club and there were 21 pupils attending. Fast forward a year and Jigsaws has 52 children using the clubs. We are enormously grateful to the support received from North Yorkshire Council enabling us to set up and plan the clubs which are proving a hit with both the children and their parents alike.

Meanwhile, the owners of an award-winning out-of-school club are urging schools and private providers to not miss out on the funding required to enable the expansion of their wraparound provision.

Roboodles is a private breakfast and after school club operating from the premises of Roecliffe Church of England Primary School in Boroughbridge.

Owned and run by Lianne Conroy and Claire Bennett, it has won the national “Out of School Club of the Year 2024” for the second year in a row. The awards, organised by Club Central, also saw the club awarded “Inclusive Setting of the Year 2024” and received highly commended in the “Mental Health and Wellbeing 2024” categories.

Mrs Conroy said: We are over the moon to have been recognised nationally for the second consecutive year and are grateful to the parents who appreciate the exceptional care we provide and our services. We would urge schools and private childcare providers in North Yorkshire who haven’t already done so to apply for the funding to enable the expansion of their wraparound care allowing more parents back to work.

For more information about the National Wraparound Childcare Programme and how to apply for funding from North Yorkshire Council, email wraparoundchildcare@northyorks.gov.uk.