£15 million funding boost to Help to Claim as Government ramps up move to Universal Credit

£15 million funding boost to support Government’s acceleration of Move to Universal Credit programme, before it ends in March 2026.

943,343 households contacted between July 2022 and September 2024, with more than 60,000 migration notices expected to be issued each month from February 2025 to the end of the year.

Minister for Social Security and Disability urges people receiving migration notices to “act without delay.”

A £15 million funding boost to the Help to Claim scheme will support thousands of people moving from Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) to Universal Credit, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced today [Tuesday 12 November].

The cash injection will support the free and independent advice delivered by Citizens Advice, in partnership with Citizens Advice Scotland, which has supported over one million people making a claim to Universal Credit since the programme launched in 2019.

The additional funding follows an announcement at Budget bringing forward benefit reform with more than 800,000 people on the old ESA benefit moving to Universal Credit by March 2026 instead of 2028.

The acceleration will bring more people into a modern benefit regime, continuing to ensure they are supported to look for and move into work, and comes ahead of the Get Britain Working White Paper – set to be unveiled later this Autumn.

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms MP, said: This funding boost will support many people as they make the move from old benefits to Universal Credit – ensuring customers feel confident and informed throughout the application process. I want to encourage anyone receiving a migration notice over the coming months to act without delay to secure quick access to benefit entitlement. The biggest reforms to employment support for a generation will also ensure more people get the help they need to get into work and on at work, by overhauling jobcentres, tackling inactivity with local work, health and skills plans, and delivering a Youth Guarantee.

Help to Claim’s trained advisers provide help and support to anyone making a new Universal Credit claim, including people moving from a legacy benefit, and offer support up to their first correct payment. The advisers offer guidance on how Universal Credit works, how much you will get, collecting relevant evidence, and helping people complete the application.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: Over the last five years our specially trained advisers have supported thousands of people across Britain to navigate the move from old benefits to Universal Credit. We make our service as accessible as possible, offering phone, chat and British Sign Language options, so we’re there for people as they move over. This funding boost is credit to the vital support our advisers provide and means we’ll be able to help even more people make their first application.

The £240 million for Get Britain Working White Paper includes funding for the rollout of “trailblazers” in local areas. These trailblazers will focus on reaching people who are not normally in touch with the system, while ensuring work and skills support is better integrated with the health service, so people get the joined-up health and employment support they need to get back into work and stay in work.

The White Paper will develop:

A new jobs and careers service to help get more people into work, and get on in their work, by linking jobseekers with employers, with an increased focus on skills and careers;

Joined-up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment, led by Mayors and local areas;

A new Youth Guarantee so that every young person is given the opportunity to earn or learn.

The timeline for migration to Universal Credit can be found below: