Harrogate Neighbours travelling billboard double decker bus

Care provider, Harrogate Neighbours has toured Harrogate with a double decker bus.

Harrogate Neighbours promoted the ‘be a good neighbour’ message as part of their work providing services to older people as well daily hot meals, delivered by volunteers into the community – the double decker bus served as a travelling billboard.

Local resident, 77-year-old, Adrienne Gibson said: I lost my husband Jack in August and the past few months have been really difficult for me on my own. I have no idea if I will receive the allowance this winter, or any help at all. It is really hard finding the information I need, but the team at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub have been really helpful.

Harrogate Neighbours exists to support people like Adrienne, who are unsure how to access the help they need.

The bus was open to the public on Sunday 3 November and provided a touchpoint for passers by to find out about the vital services provided by Harrogate Neighbours.

Guests on the bus included Deputy Mayor, Philip Broadbank and his wife, meals on wheels volunteers, passers by and staff from Harrogate Neighbours.

Following a visit onto the bus for tea and cake, each guests were encouraged to be a good neighbour by posting information about the meals on wheels service through the letter box of a neighbour or friend in need.

The idea is to support older people living in the community and to help combat social isolation and to encourage people to do a community service that really counts.