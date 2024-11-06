Farming community asked to shape nature recovery strategy

Farmers, landowners and land managers are being asked to share their views on how nature can be encouraged alongside their business.

North Yorkshire Council is asking for local knowledge and expertise in managing land and food production to shape a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) for North Yorkshire and York.

Following a series of events in February, it has been developing a local habitat map. Like all local authorities, the council needs to produce a strategy to help address the decline of nature and to improve the environment.

The strategy will identify locations to improve nature and provide benefits such as capturing carbon from the atmosphere, flood regulation and access to spaces rich with nature.

The strategy aims to not only improve prospects for wildlife but can help businesses become more resilient to the effects of climate change and deliver wider environmental benefits.

It is also expected to assist farmers and land managers access incentives such as the Environmental Land Management scheme (ELMs), as well as being a useful resource on which they can draw on for applications for future funding opportunities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said:

The strategy will map nature in our region and identify an action plan to help safeguard it for the future.

Key to its success will be the input and knowledge of farmers and land managers to understand what we can do to help nature to flourish.

They have already helped immensely through the first round of events. In this series, we are keen to hear local knowledge and experience in land management and food production, as well as how nature can be enhanced alongside their business.

The events will take place in November and early December and will update on the local habitat map, a question and answer session, an introduction to the Local Investment in Natural Capital (LINC) programme, potential funding streams for delivery of habitat improvements, and an update on the LNRS that is set to be published in 2025.

Places are free and limited to 20 people per event and will be followed by a light meal. For anyone who cannot attend in person, an online event will take place on Tuesday, November 12, from 7pm to 8pm.

Places can be booked online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/local-nature-recovery-strategy or by emailing LNRS@northyorks.gov.uk stating which date and venue you would like to attend.

Details of the in-person events are as follows:

The online event will take place on Tuesday, November 12, from 7pm to 8pm.

The timing of the event at Askham Bryan College, York, is yet to be confirmed.