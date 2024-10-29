Ed Whiting OBE set to be appointed new permanent Leeds City Council chief executive Leeds City Council

Full council to formally approve appointment in November 2024.

Leeds City Council has today announced Ed Whiting OBE is set to be appointed as its new permanent chief executive.

Following an extensive recruitment process which ended last week, full council will be asked to formally approve the recommendation of its employment committee to appoint Ed into the role when it meets at Civic Hall on Wednesday 13 November.

Ed is currently Director of Cities and Local Growth in the Department for Business and Trade and Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, based in Leeds, and is leading place-based economic growth partnerships with UK Mayors and other leaders.

He has also held senior civil service roles in HM Treasury and 10 Downing Street. Previously he was Director of Strategy for Wellcome, where he led the development of their new organisational strategy and global partnerships, and was the executive sponsor for equality, diversity and inclusion.

Ed is very familiar with Leeds having grown up in the city. He now lives in West Yorkshire with his partner, David, and they are foster carers to a young baby.

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor James Lewis said: Throughout the extensive recruitment and selection process, Ed’s understanding of Leeds, our collective city ambitions, our values, our challenges and ideas for the future made him the best candidate for the role. I am looking forward to working with Ed as we move forward with our positive vision for the future, one which recognises the amazing strengths and opportunities we have and focuses on tackling poverty and inequality, whilst delivering high-quality public services for everyone who lives and works in our city.

On his recommendation for the post Ed Whiting OBE said: I’m over the moon to be recommended to full council as our next chief executive. I love Leeds and am excited to be part of the next chapter of our city’s story. Through the recruitment process I’ve enjoyed getting to know Team Leeds better, and have been impressed with the dedication across our council team and partners, and the strong shared commitment to do their best for all Leeds residents. I’m looking forward to joining the team as we work together on both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our brilliant city.

Ed is expected to join the council early next year, with Mariana Pexton remaining in post as interim chief executive until then. The new permanent chief executive succeeds Tom Riordan CBE, who left the council last month after 14 years in the role.