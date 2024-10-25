Major resurfacing scheme for Ripon

A resurfacing scheme to improve the road around Ripon market place will begin on Monday (28 October 2024).

Concrete blocks will be replaced with an asphalt surface, while retaining blocks in key areas, such as the taxi rank, to preserve the character of the area.

The first phase, which will last until 25 November 2024, will focus on the eastern side to ensure that the Remembrance Parade and Christmas light switch-on are not affected.

A full road closure will be in place in this area, but access will be maintained to the west of the market place, including the car park.

The second phase will take place in the New Year, covering the rest of the market place as well as Kirkgate and Duckhill. The start date will be confirmed closer the time, and works are due to be completed in the spring.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: We have listened to concerns raised by Ripon BID and local councillors around the disruption the works may cause. Therefore, we are pleased to offer half an hour of free parking in the market place throughout November and December.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: I know this long-awaited improvement will be warmly welcomed by Ripon residents, businesses and visitors. We have been working with local businesses and councillors to agree the timing to ensure the planned events can go ahead without disruption. Some archaeological finds have been made in the vicinity when past works were carried out, so we will ensure the site is monitored carefully throughout the scheme. We will of course keep the public, city council, businesses and local councillors updated as we progress.

A signed diversion will be in place throughout the works and access for pedestrians will remain.