Star student wins 3 major national essay competitions in quick succession

A RIPON Grammar School student is celebrating winning three major national essay prizes in rapid succession.

Shortly after learning he was runner-up in one prestigious University of Oxford competition, Daniel McClean discovered he had beaten hundreds of entrants from all over the country to win first place in a second University of Oxford essay contest.

Then, on his return from attending two separate glittering awards ceremonies at the world-famous seat of learning, Daniel discovered he had also won first place in the Economasters national economics essay competition for A-level students.

“I must admit, it was very unexpected, I was just blown off my feet,” said the 17-year-old from Knaresborough, who has ambitions for a career in politics.

“I was interested from the beginning of sixth form in doing some essay competitions, and what I learnt about essay writing in lessons helped me to feel ready to take on the challenge of doing a competitive essay.

“I feel fortunate to have had access to these competitions and am grateful to everyone who gave me the opportunity to write about what I’m passionate about.”

In his Economasters essay, Daniel argued that economist John Maynard Keynes remains the most influential figure in the UK economy today.

Judges, who awarded Daniel first prize of £500, said his submission stood out for its command of economic theory, his ability to apply key concepts in a modern context, his skill in crafting a persuasive argument and the maturity of his expositional style.

“It was, overall, an excellent piece of work which effectively demonstrated his capacity for critical thinking and his obvious talent for economic analysis.”

Earlier, he had beaten off stiff competition to win the highly competitive St Hugh’s College, Oxford, Kavita Singh politics essay prize.

Studying maths, economics and politics at A-level, Daniel, who hopes to study politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford, received a £100 prize.

Judges told him that the St Hugh’s politics tutor was very impressed with his essay, titled ‘Democracy will not help us solve the issues facing the world today’.

Daniel argued that democracy in its current form was impotent to help us solve the issues facing the world today, arguing that a form of ‘global administration’ was needed to deliver a legitimate consensus binding upon all nations.

He was also runner up in Oxford’s Brasnose College Massolit video essay competition, entered by more than 200 students from across the UK.

For this ‘talking head’ style ten-minute video lecture, he chose to explore the life of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Turkey.

“I discussed how his legacy had changed over generational and geographical contexts. It allowed me an outlet for an interest I have had in Turkey dating back to when I first went there with family, and some reading I did during lockdown, and it was rewarding to finally get to put my knowledge together.”

Reviewed by a panel of distinguished judges, including Brasnose academics, this was the fourth annual Massolit competition.

A volunteer campaigner for the Liberal Democrats, Daniel explained: “My interest in politics dates back years, to before I was a founding member of the Harrogate Youth Council in 2021. But my study of politics at school has helped that interest crystallise.”

Daniel, who plans to spend his prize money on books and saving towards university, added: “I’m delighted to have received these awards and look forward to the next steps in applying to Oxford – what felt like a dream when I was younger now seems possible and within reach, and I’m excited to get to work.”

A qualified glider pilot and Air Cadet instructor, Daniel founded the student Aviation Society at RGS.

The teenager, who has been playing drums for 11 years, is also a member of the band Yellow Number Five and has also been active in the Scout movement, having been awarded a commendation by the County Commissioner for his work at the World Scout Jamboree in 2023.