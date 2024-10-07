Harrogate care home keeps residents’ artistic dreams alive

Carers at Southlands Bupa Care Home have treated two residents and art enthusiasts, Michael Collison and Brian Douglas, to their own space to continue their passion for painting and sculpting.

Michael Collison, aged 72, moved to Southlands on the 1st May. Despite being a dedicated businessman for much of his adult life, Michael has always had a passion for sculpting and painting, with many of his sculptures based on his love for ballet.

Michael spent 20 years as a board director for an international trade finance firm, and then went on to open his own management consulting firm and eventually moved into recruiting. However, his love for art started in the late 80’s. His drive for art was never commercial but he did host one exhibition in the mid 2000’s, which he says was “very successful.”

Knowing how much his passion means to him, carers at Southlands have now set up a studio space in his room where he can work on his sculptures every day.

Michael commented: “When I was working, I didn’t have as much time to commit to sculpting and painting, but now I am retired I am very grateful that I can spend time on something I am passionate about. Sculpting is not something I like to do, but rather something that I need to do. My carers have done a marvellous job of making a studio space for me, and I want to thank them for that.”

Meanwhile, another resident, Brian Douglas, aged 87, also has a talent for creating awe-inspiring artwork.

During his youth, Brian worked as a sign writer and later went on to be a decorator. He recalls doing work for Yorkshire TV and The Great Yorkshire Show but didn’t truly embrace painting until he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Since then, Brian has painted a portfolio of scenery, flowers, dancers and more, which the staff at Southlands describe as “exquisite.”

Brian said: “I was advised that painting would help with the shaking, which I found definitely works. My carers were happy to accommodate my new hobby and set up a space in my room for me to paint. They even made a gallery out of my paintings for a day for everyone to enjoy. I feel most at home with a paintbrush in hand, so I’m looking forward to making more art.”

Susan Sowden, Home Manager at Southlands Bupa Care Home, added: “The art that Michael and Brian have produced is nothing short of exquisite. We want to encourage all residents to continue their hobbies and passions, especially when it makes them so happy, and we get to display their creations around the home. We’re thrilled to give these two the space and freedom to keep practicing their art.”

Southlands Bupa Care Home is situated in Harrogate and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care including those living with Parkinson’s. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services