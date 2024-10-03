Harrogate Sea Cadets to row the length of the River Severn

On Saturday, 12 October 2024 , cadets, volunteers, and families from the Harrogate & District Sea Cadets Unit will embark on an impressive challenge, rowing the equivalent distance of the River Severn – 220 miles (354 km)

This event is part of an ongoing fundraising campaign to raise £175k to upgrade the cadets’ Unit headquarters, TS Cleopatra and will be from inside the Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate.

Participants will take turns rowing on machines in 30-minute shifts throughout the day.

As well as showcasing their stamina, cadets and volunteers will be engaging with shoppers, sharing the Unit’s mission, and collecting sponsorship to support the Unit transformation.

The Transforming TS Cleopatra Campaign aims to modernise the Unit’s ageing facility. Planned improvements include larger classrooms, enhanced accessible toilet and shower facilities, and a state-of-the-art marine engineering workshop, offering cadets the chance to develop specialised skills.

To donate or learn more, visit the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/transformingtscleopatra

The Units Commanding Officer, Lieutenant (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR said: We are really excited to undertake this Rowathon challenge, which is bringing the whole ships company together to achieve an ambitious goal to raise funds for our Unit refurbishment. Harrogate & District Sea Cadets provides a unique experience to young people, to help them experience adventure which they would not otherwise experience. The Unit refurbishment will allow us to grow our unit and allow even more young people to have these amazing experiences and gain life skills and knowledge to inspire them to achieve their potential.

Royal Navy veteran and Harrogate Sea Cadets volunteer, PO Christian Freer, said: We are fortunate to have a hardworking and dedicated group of cadets and volunteers, and we’re committed to raising the funds needed within the next year so that as many of our current cadets as possible can benefit from these upgrades. The Rowathon is our first major event in this campaign, and we’re looking forward to connecting with the local community. We’ll be there to chat about our work and share ways people can get involved – and we’re always looking to recruit new cadets and volunteers. We’re also excited to announce our Christmas Prize Draw, with thanks to the local businesses who have generously donated fantastic prizes. Also, many thanks to the Victoria Centre for allowing us to use their space for this event

The Harrogate Sea Cadets are part of the national Sea Cadets charity that provides young people aged 10 to 17 with opportunities to develop resilience, self-confidence, and leadership skills. Offering a variety of on-and-off-water activities, the Sea Cadets are rooted in the traditions of the Royal Navy, providing a safe and supportive environment where cadets can challenge themselves and grow.