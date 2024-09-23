York College student Emma Hogg supports cancer patients dealing with hair loss trauma by designing new range of head coverings

York College student Emma Hogg has helped support cancer patients dealing with the trauma of hair loss by designing a fashionable, comfortable and sustainable range of head coverings.

Emma engaged in a wonderful collaborative project with the Leveson Centre, York Against Cancer and York Learning for her work placement module during the second year of her BA (Hons) Fashion Design and Garment Technology degree course at the college’s University Centre.

The head coverings were designed after Emma met with a focus group of people who had experienced hair loss due to cancer treatment, with their needs and opinions informing her final products.

Comfort, ease of use, ethical sourcing, materials and costings were all issues discussed and considered by the focus group during meetings at the Leveson Centre, which opened in 2023 and helps support people living with cancer.

Emma, who is now entering the third year of her course, was also supported on the project by her tutor Kate Unsworth and the pair are now intending to work together to expand the collection over the coming months with the three initial designs having been named after focus group participants Rachel, Anna and Catherine.

Students on the college’s BA (Hons) Graphic and Communication Design degree course, meanwhile, will also be tasked with the responsibility for designing a label for the new headwear, as part of their branding module, using the name and slogan of “Toppers – What to Wear When You Have Got Less Hair.”

Commenting on her involvement in the initiative, Emma said: I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this live project. Thanks to the courageous ladies who participated in the focus groups, we gained invaluable insights and designed products to hopefully alleviate some of the issues they faced for future patients.

On Emma’s contribution, Kate added: Emma produced some amazing designs which were very well received by the focus group and will be a welcome alternative to the more complex headwraps or standard wigs that are currently offered. As a collective, we have enjoyed working together to help local people with a cancer diagnosis overcome the distressing side effects of treatment.

A need for more comfortable, well-fitted head coverings as an alternative to wigs was identified by the Leveson Centre, who were being informed that the standard scarves on offer were difficult to tie due to treatment-related restrictions to their movement or also contained seams that irritated their sensitive scalps.

The project has now ensured that local cancer patients will be able to try on head coverings in a private space at the Leveson Centre and receive a bespoke piece designed by York College and produced by the City of York Council skills provider York Learning.

Funds are still needed for the project and any businesses who might be interested in sponsorship should contact the Leveson Centre by emailing support@thelevesoncentre.org.uk

There is still time to enrol on York College University Centre’s Higher Education courses for the new academic year.