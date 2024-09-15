The Big Read – free book event comes to Harrogate

The North’s biggest book club – the Big Read – returns this autumn (Sept 23-25), travelling to libraries across the North of England and stopping off at The Harrogate Inn on Monday, 23 September 2024.

This free event, produced by Harrogate International Festivals and sponsored by the award-winning Inn Collection Group and Vintage Publishing, is part of the world-famous Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, and is designed to celebrate and create awareness of literacy, whilst paying homage to the legacy of crime fiction’s greatest writers.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the Festival’s Reader-in-Residence Luca Veste, and fellow novelist Ajay Chowdhury, who will travel to six libraries from Merseyside to Teesside discussing Chowdhury’s The Detective, as they take the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on tour.

Ajay Chowdhury’s popular novel was a Times and Sunday Times Crime Book of the Year, and more than 1,000 free copies will be distributed across the participating libraries as well as at Harrogate library.

Luca Veste is the author of numerous crime novels, including You Never Said Goodbye, and The Bone Keeper. As well as being the host of the ‘Two Crime Writers and a Microphone’ podcast and the co-founder of the Locked In Festival, he also plays bass guitar in the band The Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: We know that reading stimulates the brain, reduces stress and helps us relax and the aim of the Big Read is to bring people together from all walks of life through their shared passion for reading. This event is also a brilliant opportunity to raise awareness of local library services which really are at the heart of our communities. The Detective is a cracking read and illustrates the rich variety that can be found in the crime writing genre and I’m sure it will encourage readers to explore the rest of Ajay Chowdhury’s books.

Andrew Robson, of The Inn Collection Group, said: The Big Read is a great way of supporting our libraries and bringing local communities together. Reading is one of life’s great pleasures and books have the ability to inspire us and show the world in a fresh light, which is why it’s a genuine pleasure for us to be involved in such a wonderful and rewarding project.

The Festivals’ Reader in Residence Luca Veste said: I’m delighted once again to be able to take the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival on tour with the Big Read. Local libraries are a cornerstone of our communities and have been an important part of my own life from an early age. I’m really looking forward to discussing this brilliant book with crime writing fans new and old.

Bestselling author Ajay Chowdhury said: I am both honoured and humbled that The Detective has been selected for this year’s Big Read. I’m excited to join Luca on the road and looking forward to meeting readers across the North of England!

People can head to one of the participating libraries to collect a free copy of The Detective and sign up for the North’s biggest book club.

The Big Read 2024 schedule:

Monday, 23 September 2024:

Acomb Explore Library

Front Street, Acomb YO24 3BZ

Event Starts 11.30am

Event Finishes 12.30pm

The Harrogate Inn

1 Ripon Rd, Harrogate HG1 2SY

Event Starts 2.30pm

Event Finishes 3.30pm

Bradford City Library

Centenary Square, 9 Aldermanbury, Bradford BD1 1SD

Event Starts 6.30pm

Event Finishes 7.30pm

Tuesday, September 24:

Formby Library

17D Duke St, Formby, Liverpool L37 4AN

Event Starts 11am

Event Finishes 12pm

Stockport Central Library

Wellington Rd S, Stockport SK1 3RS

Event Starts 6pm

Event Finishes 7pm

Wednesday, 25 September 2024:

Hexham Library & Tourist Information

Queens Hall, Beaumont St, Hexham NE46 3LS

Event Starts 12pm

Event Finishes 1pm

Billingham Library

Kingsway, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham TS23 2LN

Event Starts 3.30pm

Event Finishes 4.30pm