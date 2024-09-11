Wellspring launches counselling course for 15 to 17 year olds

Wellspring Therapy and Training has relaunched a counselling course for teenagers.

Eight-week Empower course starts on Thursday 17 October 2024 and is specifically for 15-17-year-olds

Held each Thursday at the Welcome Centre at St Andrew’s Church in Starbeck’s High Street

From 6.30pm and 8.00pm

Free

The course comes as it was revealed that the number of teenagers being referred to the NHS mental health services with anxiety and depression in the UK had reached a record high.

The Empower course will be led by Matt and Jo, two new Wellspring counsellors, and is funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.

Previous Empower course have proved a tremendous success, with comments from course members including: “I could be open, I could talk and I knew people would listen and be respectful”, “It was good to understand the things that weigh me down” and “I learnt how to cope with big emotions”.

Nick Garrett, Wellspring’s interim chief executive, said: We are excited about our latest Empower course. Our Empower alumni tell us tools and techniques they learned are still helping them get on in life. I’m confident this course saves the NHS and education providers a fortune. It’s a sad fact that the pressures on teenagers growing up now is intense. The combination of social media, the housing crisis, the fallout from Covid, an uncertain future and academic challenges has led to a mental health crisis for teenagers. Our professional Empower counsellors Matt and Jo will guide the group over eight weeks, helping each person develop strategies that open the door to improved relationships, increased confidence and hope for the future. They will create space for young people to talk about the real stuff that is important to them, openly and frankly. This course is so timely. The huge rise in the numbers of young people struggling with their mental health is one of the biggest social issues of our time. Growing up today is incredibly tough. The urgent need for better mental health support for young people has never been more vital.

This free course is on Thursday’s 6.30–8pm from 17 October in Starbeck.

Find out more and book here: https://wellspringtherapy.co.uk/youth/empower/ or please ring 01423 881881.