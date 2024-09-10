New primary school opens in Northallerton

A new multi-million pound primary school has opened in Northallerton.

The new academic term saw 18 children take their first steps into the £7 million state-of-the-art Oakbridge Church of England Primary School in Alverton Road, where a major new housing development has been built. It was jointly financed by the Education Authority, and by the developer, as part of the planning conditions.

The school, which Trust leaders have promised will be a “flagship of excellence”, is being run by the Dales Academies Trust and boasts excellent indoor and outdoor sports provision, a well-stocked library, a bespoke Early Years classroom and a purpose-built art studio (atelier).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: I’m delighted to see a new primary school open its doors in Northallerton and welcome its first pupils. I’m extremely proud of the work and commitment that has gone into creating this impressive new, purpose-built school that will provide current and future generations with excellent facilities and quality learning environments. This is such a massive achievement and I would like to wish all pupils and staff the very best in their first week at school.

Director of primary for Dales Academies Trust and executive headteacher of the new school, Nikkie Godbold, said: I am delighted to welcome our first cohort of children to Oakbridge. We have fantastic facilities and a beautiful building where they will thrive; it is lovely to now see the children using our carefully designed spaces. Our curriculum is broad, balanced, and ambitious and has reading at its heart. In partnership with our families, and the local community, we look forward to seeing our children learn and develop over the coming years.

The chief executive officer for Dales Academies Trust, Damian Chubb, said: It is a real privilege for Dales to be the sponsor for the new school and we are thrilled to reach this point in this exciting project. We are very grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the local community and look forward to playing a full role in its further development.

The site was acquired through a planning condition agreed with a housebuilder developing land nearby. The school has opened with an initial intake of reception class only but will welcome more and more pupils over a seven-year period until it reaches its full capacity of 210 pupils – providing places for 30 children in each year group.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, said: This is an exciting day for everyone involved. The new Oakbridge Church of England Primary School is a welcome addition to our existing education provision in North Yorkshire.