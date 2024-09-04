Residents reminded to check they are registered to vote

Residents across North Yorkshire are being urged to check that they are registered to vote at their address or risk losing the chance to have their say on decisions that affect them.

The annual canvass is under way to enable North Yorkshire Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections and to encourage them to register before it is too late.

Residents will have received an email or letter with instructions on how to check and confirm their details and submit their return.

Anyone who has received an email are asked to respond as soon as possible to prevent reminders being posted out.

North Yorkshire Council’s electoral registration officer, Richard Flinton, who is also the authority’s chief executive, said: Every year, our elections office is required by law to confirm whether the details we hold on the electoral register for every household are correct, and to make amendments if required. This is known as the annual canvass. We are urging residents to check their emails and post for important updates from us. To make sure you don’t lose your say at elections, simply follow the instructions we send you. In some cases, no response is needed, as we already hold the correct details, but the mailing will confirm if any response is required and what to do. If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the forms we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is to do it online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Following this process, a revised electoral register is published on 1 December 2024 each year.

For more information on the annual canvass, visit the council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/annual-canvass

Further information on registering to vote can be found on the Electoral Commission website at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections

Residents with questions about their registration status can contact the electoral services team by emailing elections@northyorks.gov.uk or calling 0300 131 2 131.