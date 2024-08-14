Criminal damage in Boroughbridge

Police are appealing for information after a car window was smashed in Langthorpe, Boroughbridge.

It happened at approximately 3am on Friday 9 August on Gaskin Close, where a rear window of a Vauxhall Astra was smashed.

Please email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Gareth Skelton, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240143244 when passing on information.