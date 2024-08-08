Bilsdale honours retiring Engineer

Arqiva, which owns and operates the UK’s TV broadcast infrastructure and 90% of the UK’s radio transmission services, has named a building at the base of the Bilsdale Mast after one of its long-serving engineers in honour of his contribution to the industry over the past four decades and to mark his recent retirement.

Bruce Mann was set to retire in 2021, before the fire at the previous mast which resulted in its demolition. Feeling an obligation to Arqiva’s customers, listeners and viewers, Bruce stayed on to help lead Project Restore, the recovery programme which supported local people who found themselves without services and re-established permanent broadcast architecture at the site.

The new Bilsdale Mast stands at more than 300 metres, on the original site, and is now fed via the Bruce Mann DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) Building. The mast is considered the most modern TV transmission site in the UK, with enhanced sustainability credentials and lower operating costs. The design is the brainchild of Bruce and is a fitting way to close this chapter in his career.

Bruce was joined by colleagues and friends at the unveiling of a plaque in his honour at the building, which houses the broadcast system technology that provides viewers with the DTT Freeview platform.

Kenny Skillen, Head of Media Engineering at Arqiva, said: “Bruce has made an unrivalled contribution to our business, and the industry as a whole, over the last four decades. Through his vision, direction and expertise Bruce has led from the front providing mentorship and inspiration to many people who owe their careers to him.

“Not only has Bruce seen huge changes within the industry during his 40 years, but he also led many of those changes having invented or contributed to the development of a whole host of broadcasting technology and systems. There are not many other people who have had such an impact on the broadcasting industry.

“Bruce is someone who doesn’t seek the limelight, but when he postponed his retirement in order to help us get the new Bilsdale Mast and Project Restore over the line he rather mistakenly joked that it should be called the Bruce Mann Memorial Mast.

“He might have been joking, but the idea stuck, and his colleagues pushed for this commemoration to take place. It says a lot about Bruce and the impact on many people within the business that they wanted to honour him in this way. And it is fitting that it is Bilsdale, the final major project of Bruce’s career and Arqiva’s most modern and flagship site, that has been chosen.”

Upon revealing his commemoration, Bruce Mann said: “It’s a great honour and I’m pleased that people feel that I have helped. But I feel guilty stood here because nobody can achieve something on the scale of the Project Restore programme on their own. I am a very small part in a very big team of people where everyone plays their part. If I’ve kept everyone pulling in the right direction and kept them going forward then I am happy I’ve played my part.

“I think this building and the Bilsdale Transmitter site is one that Arqiva can be proud of – it is almost certainly the most advanced, efficient and sustainable broadcast site in the world. It is a credit to everyone who has been involved, especially those building it at the top of a moor through freezing winters, and summers which were barely better than the winters.

“Perhaps what I do have is perspective, looking back on so many years. Age doesn’t bring wisdom, but it does bring experience. I can’t say I’ve enjoyed every minute of forty years, but I’ve enjoyed the vast majority of it. You only get one chance at life so go through it smiling and having fun.”