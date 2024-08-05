M&S to extend Ripon Food hall

St Michaels Retail Park foodhall set to be 40% bigger, offering more products for customers

Extension set to be completed by Spring with store to remain open in the meantime

Builds on over £20 million investment in M&S’ Yorkshire stores over the past FY

M&S has announced plans to extend its foodhall at St Michaels Retail Park, taking over an adjacent unit.

The extension will see the size of the store increase by 40%, from 7,300 to 12,300 sq ft and customers can enjoy a larger in-store bakery, fresh produce selection as well as bigger Flower and Wine Shop offerings.

A brand-new cheese barge will also showcase a selection of products including M&S’ Yorkshire Blue.

Store Manager Richard Johnston has worked at M&S for 28 years and heads up the 50-strong store team. He said of the expansion: “We couldn’t be more excited to finally share our plans with customers – the countdown to next Spring starts now! So many customers come to us to do their weekly shop and it’s brilliant to be able to showcase even more of the M&S Food range and give them even more choice. We’ll have more seasonal fruit and veg on offer from our Select Farm partners, more of our signature Collection wines and more of our Dropped & Locked products delivering great value with an M&S difference. Work is already underway on site but we are open as usual right up until next Spring. We’ll make sure to keep customers updated as work progresses.”

Over the last financial year, M&S has invested more than £20million in its stores across Yorkshire and opened its Ripon foodhall back in July 2020.

St Michael’s Retail Park is a joint venture between developer CDP Marshall and retail and leisure specialist Rothstone Estates. Mark Rothery, Managing Director at Rothstone Estates, added: “We are delighted to continue our excellent working relationship with M&S in delivering an extension of their fantastic store at our successful St Michaels Retail Park.”

M&S Ripon is located at Units 1& 2, St Michaels Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon, United Kingdom, HG4 1FE. Opening hours are between 8am and 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am -4pm Sunday.