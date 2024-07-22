Aldborough and Boroughbridge Show Returns to Newby Hall

The Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show returns to Newby Hall near Ripon on Sunday 28 July.

The hugely popular family event showcases farming and the countryside, including some of the best livestock, vintage vehicles and locally grown produce. Tickets include entry to Newby’s award-winning gardens and adventure playground.

Opening at 10am, the show provides a host of traditional events ranging from the cattle parade and cattle and sheep showing classes to the popular horse and donkey classes. The heavy horses are an integral part of the show, along with the private driving classes and the Grand Ring will host spectacular displays and competitions.

Other attractions include family races, a dog agility display and competitions and children’s mounted and unmounted fancy dress. There will be hay making and chain saw carving demonstrations and a vintage vehicle display. Boroughbridge Young Farmers will attend with their ducking stool and there will be a guest appearance from Tik Tok star “Yorkshire Farm Lad” who will be ducked in the afternoon.

There are competitions for all interests, ranging from baking, horticulture, flower arranging and handicrafts to children’s classes, photography and farm produce.

Trade stands, a craft tent, a beer tent and cream teas are also available, making the show a great family day out.

Last year’s unseasonably wet weather affected visitor numbers and the show is asking for wide community support for its 2024 show. The show’s committee has been working with local businesses and voluntary groups, as well as successfully forging links with the Boroughbridge Chamber of Trade and the Boroughbridge Lions.

Catherine Park Peyton, chair of the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show, said: “We had dreadful weather last year and, whilst it was a good day for all those that came, most of us are still drying out! We are crossing our fingers and toes that this year we will have much better weather.

“The show is one of the largest community events in the area. Our dedicated team of volunteers work hard to make it a success and, while we are very grateful for help from local businesses and voluntary groups, the support of the local community continues to be paramount to ensuring the future of this century old event.

“Newby Hall is a magnificent setting to showcase the importance of agricultural and rural businesses to the local economy and we are looking forward to a great day out for all the family.”

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: “Newby strives to preserve and promote Yorkshire’s agricultural legacy in all it does, so we are the perfect setting for this traditional show which it is always one of the highlights of our year.”

Tickets are available online from www.newbyhall.com – £12 for adults (£15 on the gate) and £5 for children (12-17 years). Children under 12 years free. Newby season ticket holders receive a 50% discount on the day, with no booking required.

Dogs are welcome on the show field but not permitted in Newby’s gardens.

A free bus service will run between Boroughbridge and Newby Hall, calling at Minskip, Aldborough, Boroughbridge, Kirby Hill, Langthorpe and Skelton.