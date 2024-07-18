Heather Monaghan completes first year of York College Access to Higher Education Art & Design course at age of 83

Heather Monaghan loved the sound of her grandson’s Art course at York College & University Centre so much that she decided to start studying the subject herself – at the age of 83!

The former Domestic Science teacher enrolled on the college’s Access to Higher Education Diploma in Art & Design last September and has just completed the first year of her part-time studies.

Heather had not even taken up art as a hobby before, having been told at school that it was one of her weakest lessons.

But she is now considering staying on at the college’s University Centre to study the subject at degree level and finds the idea of maybe marking her 90th birthday with a Graduation Ceremony at York Minster quite appealing.

Her first year at Sim Balk Lane has also demonstrated that neither proven prior talent or age need to be barriers, having long since ditched the pair of jeans she thought would help her blend more into the crowd!

The Access course enables students to complete projects in a wide range of disciplines, such as Digital Art, Painting, Drawing, Textiles, Book Art, 3D and Print Making and Heather explained: My grandson Jake came to York College and kept telling me about this Art course he was on and all the things he was doing and I said, ‘That just sounds great’. I asked him if he thought they took on older people like me and soon learned that it wasn’t a problem. I came to a College Open Event and was amazed by the standard of the students’ work. It’s so diverse. At school, I was considered to be not very good at art. I’d done a bit of stone carving since then, but was always too busy for hobbies when I was working and had family commitments. I was advised that the Access course would be the best one for me and that you didn’t need any skills to start with, so that gave me the confidence to give it a go. I wasn’t particularly concerned about fitting into the group, but I did buy a pair of jeans and some clothes that I thought might make me invisible! I have to say, though, that I’ve been made to feel that my age really doesn’t matter. There are mainly young people on the course, but there are two or three in their 50s as well and, once we go through the door, we’re all treated the same, which is great. So many people as they get older give up on doing new things but, studying at my age, gives you a real focus and is much more important than any aches or pains you might be feeling.

Some of Heather’s most eye-catching pieces include her 3D dragon and the depiction of the chickens she keeps at home as Andy Warhol-style images and Gelli prints.

Heather said: It’s a fascinating and great course to do, because you have an opportunity to learn right across the range. I was a bit concerned at the beginning with Digital Art, because my computer skills aren’t wonderful, but they’re better now and I can keep up pretty well. College is just a brilliant place to come to because the equipment, materials and tools are amazing, which means you get excellent results. The tutors are also so encouraging. I live about 24 miles away in Wass, near Ampleforth, so it’s quite a journey to drive in, but it’s worth it. I love the course to bits.

The Access course is designed to prepare students for university and, having first graduated with a degree at the tender age of 70-something, Heather is currently exploring the possibility of another foray into Higher Education.

Heather said: Many of my fellow students are going on to university. I didn’t do a degree until I was in my 70s when I studied Religion and Theology at York St John but I quite like the idea now of doing another one. There are fees to consider but this course is probably costing me the price of a good fortnight’s holiday and I’m getting two years, not two weeks. It’s also much more stimulating than being sat on a beach and, if I do decide I want to do another degree, I’d want it to be with York College, because I feel I have got so much to learn and there is a breadth of opportunities here.

The Access to Higher Education Diploma in Art & Design is one of the college’s York School of Art courses that encompass Degree-Level study, Access to Higher Education Diplomas, Foundation Courses and Evening Classes.