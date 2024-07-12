Historic Vehicle Rally at Newby Hall, Ripon

The Historic Vehicle Rally returns to Newby Hall.

Sunday 21 July – 10am to 3pm

www.newbyhall.com

The event, which is organised by the North of England Classics and Pre War Automobiles, attracts exhibits from all over the country.

More than 1,000 vehicles of all marques, from Aston Martin to Wolseley, are expected to be on display. The rally appeals to serious enthusiasts, with auto-jumble stalls to rummage in, while more casual visitors can choose a favourite classic, pose for a selfie and imagine themselves at the wheel!

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and is internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors. Its 25 acres of award-winning gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk, a miniature railway and a children’s adventure playground as well as permanent dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Gates for the Historic Vehicle Rally open from 10am to 3pm and tickets include entry to the gardens.

Adult – £14 online £15 on the door; Child – £9 online £10 on the door; Family ticket – £40 online £45 on the door; Under 4s Free.

Visitors wishing to visit the House should upgrade their tickets (adult £6; child £4) at the entrance pavilion.